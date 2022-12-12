UrduPoint.com

South Korea To Spend Over $20 Million On New Counter-Artillery Radar - DAPA

Daniyal Sohail Published December 12, 2022 | 09:00 AM

South Korea to Spend Over $20 Million on New Counter-Artillery Radar - DAPA

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) says it has signed a contract worth $23 million with the LIG Nex1 company to develop an advanced counter-artillery radar system by 2026.

"Through this project, our military will be able to secure an eye that will make it capable of detecting the origin of enemy artillery pieces more rapidly and locating them more accurately," a DAPA official said in a statement, as quoted by the South Korean Yonhap news agency on Monday.

As part of the new project, the DAPA plans to replace the outdated American TPQ-36 and TPQ-37 radars used by South Korea's military.

The country expects to put about 20 new radars into service starting from the late 2020s, according to the DAPA.

The new radars will have enhanced capabilities and will be able to detect a higher number of targets, with reduced deployment and withdrawal time frames.

Related Topics

Company South Korea North Korea From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

24 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

24 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

1 day ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

1 day ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

1 day ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

1 day ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.