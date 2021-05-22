South Korea to Strengthen Ties With US on 5G Networks, Nuclear Power Plants - Moon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) The United States and South Korea will strengthen their cooperation in a range of civil work including the development of 5G networks, nuclear power plants, and space exploration, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in a joint press conference with President Joe Biden.

"[South] Korea and the United States in response to a post COVID-19 era plan to strengthen our cooperation in civil space exploration, 5G and green energy to secure global competitiveness," Moon said during remarks at the White House on Friday. "Furthermore, to join the advance into overseas nuclear power plants market, we decided to both draw our partnership."