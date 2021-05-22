UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea To Strengthen Ties With US On 5G Networks, Nuclear Power Plants - Moon

Daniyal Sohail 7 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 03:40 AM

South Korea to Strengthen Ties With US on 5G Networks, Nuclear Power Plants - Moon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) The United States and South Korea will strengthen their cooperation in a range of civil work including the development of 5G networks, nuclear power plants, and space exploration, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in a joint press conference with President Joe Biden.

"[South] Korea and the United States in response to a post COVID-19 era plan to strengthen our cooperation in civil space exploration, 5G and green energy to secure global competitiveness," Moon said during remarks at the White House on Friday. "Furthermore, to join the advance into overseas nuclear power plants market, we decided to both draw our partnership."

Related Topics

Nuclear White House South Korea United States North Korea 5G Market Post

Recent Stories

UAE knights vying for top spot at Endurance World ..

4 hours ago

United, Delta Airlines to Resume Flights to Israel ..

1 hour ago

Afridi for judicial reforms to provide speedy just ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus claims 25 more lives in Khyber Pakhtun ..

1 hour ago

Grand reception held to mark 70th anniversary of e ..

1 hour ago

UN 'Very Concerned' By Clashes in East Jerusalem, ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.