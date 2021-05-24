South Korea, US Vow to Step Up Space Cooperation - Seoul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook and US Space Command chief James Dickinson on Monday agreed to boost space cooperation, according to the Asian country's defense ministry.

Dickinson is currently on a visit to Seoul.

"The two sides discussed ways of cooperation to ensure safe space environments and to advance the Korea-U.S. alliance.

They vowed to beef up bilateral space cooperation further down the road," the ministry said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Dickinson has also held talks with Won In-choul, the chairman of the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

During the South Korean-US summit last week, the countries' presidents committed to strengthening the partnership in civil space exploration, as well as science and aeronautics research.