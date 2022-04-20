South Korean Regulator to Impose Fines on Apple, Google for Violating Law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) The South Korean Communications Commission (KCC) may impose fines on the app store operators, including Apple and Google, for violating the law that bans operators from forcing developers to use specific in-app payment methods, South Korean media reported on Wednesday.

Last September, South Korea introduced the law to curb the dominance of store operators, as they force app developers to use their proprietary payment systems charging thus a fee of up to 30%, South Korean news agency Yonhap said.

The KCC can impose fines on the operators every month based on their daily average sales until they submit relevant data for a probe into the violation of the law, the news agency added.

The KCC will determine whether the developers were free to choose the payment system within apps, according to a report.

"The KCC will be able to secure relevant data and conduct an inquiry into any violation through overhauling this system," the head of the KCC, Han Sang-hyuk, said, as quoted by the news agency.

The KCC will also determine whether the app store operators harm consumer benefit or impede fair competition, the report noted.