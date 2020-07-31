South Korea's first military communications satellite has successfully reached its final geostationary position where it will begin operational assessments, media reported Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) South Korea's first military communications satellite has successfully reached its final geostationary position where it will begin operational assessments, media reported Friday.

According to state news agency Yonhap, Anasis-II is intended to streamline data and communications for the South Korean military and boost its capacity for network-centric warfare.

"We will put more effort into developing the related defense industry to gain the upper hand in space, which will become a new battlefield," Wang Jung-hong, chief of the arms procurement agency, said, according to Yonhap.

The satellite was launched earlier this month from Florida aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 Block 5, the agency reported.

The satellite was developed by the Agency for Defense Development but will be operated by the arms procurement agency, according to Yonhap. It is designed to remain in a single fixed orbital position over 22,300 miles above the Earth.

US President Donald Trump's reinvigoration of the US Space Force has put the global military powers on a reluctant path toward the armament of space despite calls by Russia and China to strike up agreements to maintain an arms free space frontier.