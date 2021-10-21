MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) South Korea's first domestically developed space rocket Nuri (KSLV-II) failed to place a dummy satellite into orbit, President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday after studying a report on its flight.

"Unfortunately, the goal was not fully achieved ... It is important that we managed to lift the rocket by 700 kilometers (434 miles) into space and the space became closure. But placing a dummy satellite into orbit remains an unsolved task," Moon said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.