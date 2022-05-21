Southwest China's Guizhou Province, the country's major big data hub, has built 56,000 5G base stations, the Guizhou Communications Administration said Saturday

GUIYANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Southwest China's Guizhou Province, the country's major big data hub, has built 56,000 5G base stations, the Guizhou Communications Administration said Saturday.

All cities, counties and townships in the province now have access to the 5G network.

Guizhou plans to build another 26,000 5G base stations this year to extend 5G coverage to more villages, the communications administration said.

In terms of integrated application, the province aims to create 200 5G application scenarios in 18 sectors this year, including industrial internet, energy, transportation, education and medical care, to better promote the development of the digital economy.

As China's first national big data comprehensive pilot zone, Guizhou has attracted heavyweight enterprises and world-famous research institutes seeking to establish big data centers and regional headquarters.