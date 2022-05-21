UrduPoint.com

Southwest China's Guizhou Builds 56,000 5G Base Stations

Daniyal Sohail Published May 21, 2022 | 03:01 PM

Southwest China's Guizhou builds 56,000 5G base stations

Southwest China's Guizhou Province, the country's major big data hub, has built 56,000 5G base stations, the Guizhou Communications Administration said Saturday

GUIYANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Southwest China's Guizhou Province, the country's major big data hub, has built 56,000 5G base stations, the Guizhou Communications Administration said Saturday.

All cities, counties and townships in the province now have access to the 5G network.

Guizhou plans to build another 26,000 5G base stations this year to extend 5G coverage to more villages, the communications administration said.

In terms of integrated application, the province aims to create 200 5G application scenarios in 18 sectors this year, including industrial internet, energy, transportation, education and medical care, to better promote the development of the digital economy.

As China's first national big data comprehensive pilot zone, Guizhou has attracted heavyweight enterprises and world-famous research institutes seeking to establish big data centers and regional headquarters.

Related Topics

Internet Education China Hub 5G

Recent Stories

FTO acting as public relief oriented institution

FTO acting as public relief oriented institution

7 minutes ago
 Over 20,159 rolls display centres start functionin ..

Over 20,159 rolls display centres start functioning across country

2 minutes ago
 Snow leopard population exceeds 100 in Mt. Qomolan ..

Snow leopard population exceeds 100 in Mt. Qomolangma reserve

2 minutes ago
 Landslide kills two children in Afghanistan's Bami ..

Landslide kills two children in Afghanistan's Bamiyan

2 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates polio drive in faisalabad

DC inaugurates polio drive in faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Girl students' passion to seek education impresses ..

Girl students' passion to seek education impresses PM Shehbaz Sharif

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.