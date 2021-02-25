UrduPoint.com
Soyuz-2 Rocket With Russia's First Arktika-M Satellite Delivered To Baikonur Launch Pad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with Russia's first Arktika-M satellite for monitoring the Arctic climate and environment has been delivered to the launch pad of the Baikonur space center, Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Thursday.

The launch of the rocket is scheduled for February 28 at 06:55 GMT.

"The Soyuz-2.

1b carrier rocket with the Fregat booster and the Arktika-M satellite has been delivered to the launch pad „–31 of the Baikonur space center," the statement said.

Russia's Arktika-M remote-sensing and emergency communications satellites will gather meteorological data in the polar regions of Earth, which will allow an improvement to weather forecasts and enable scientists to better study climate change.

The launch of the second Arktika-M is scheduled for 2023, while three more of such satellites will be launched between 2024-2025.

