Soyuz-2.1 Rocket With Military Satellite Launched From Plesetsk - Russian Defense Ministry

The Russian Space Forces successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with a military satellite from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, the Russian Defense Ministry told journalists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) The Russian Space Forces successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with a military satellite from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, the Russian Defense Ministry told journalists.

"On Thursday, May 19, at 11:03 a.m.

(08:03 GMT), a combat crew of the Space Forces of the Aerospace Forces successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1a medium-class carrier rocket with a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry," the ministry said.

The launch was conducted as planned. At 11.06, the rocket was accepted for escort by ground control center.