UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Soyuz-2.1a Rocket Ready For Regular Blastoffs Of Manned Ships - Roscosmos Chief Rogozin

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 06:45 PM

Soyuz-2.1a Rocket Ready for Regular Blastoffs of Manned Ships - Roscosmos Chief Rogozin

The first blastoff of the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft on a Soyuz-2.1a rocket confirmed the rocket's readiness for such regular launches, Roscosmos State Space Corporation chief Dmitry Rogozin told reporters Thursday

SAMARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The first blastoff of the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft on a Soyuz-2.1a rocket confirmed the rocket's readiness for such regular launches, Roscosmos State Space Corporation chief Dmitry Rogozin told reporters Thursday.

"Today we confirmed that we may do this. Telemetric data from the android was completely standard and suits us," Rogozin said.

Related Topics

May From

Recent Stories

President Masood explores collaborations of AJK un ..

3 minutes ago

Children, mine workers still vulnerable in Balochi ..

18 minutes ago

Provincial govt confirms 14 Congo Virus deaths in ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow Closely Monitoring Situation With Russian S ..

3 minutes ago

Botswana allocates 1.8 mln U.S. dollars to sports ..

3 minutes ago

Rosatom Says Employees Injured in Recent Blast Nea ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.