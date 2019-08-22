Soyuz-2.1a Rocket Ready for Regular Blastoffs of Manned Ships - Roscosmos Chief Rogozin

The first blastoff of the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft on a Soyuz-2.1a rocket confirmed the rocket's readiness for such regular launches, Roscosmos State Space Corporation chief Dmitry Rogozin told reporters Thursday

"Today we confirmed that we may do this. Telemetric data from the android was completely standard and suits us," Rogozin said.