Soyuz-2.1b Carrier Rocket With Gonets-M Communications Satellites Blasts Off From Plesetsk

A Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with Gonets-M communications satellites and a satellite for the Russian Defense Ministry blasted off from the Plesetsk space center, the ministry said in a statement.

"A combat crew of the Space Forces of the Aerospace Forces launched a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with satellites of the Gonets-M low-orbit commercial satellite communication system and a satellite in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry," it said.