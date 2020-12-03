UrduPoint.com
Soyuz-2.1b Carrier Rocket With Gonets-M Communications Satellites Blasts Off From Plesetsk

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 06:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) A Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with Gonets-M communications satellites and a satellite for the Russian Defense Ministry blasted off from the Plesetsk space center, the ministry said in a statement.

"A combat crew of the Space Forces of the Aerospace Forces launched a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with satellites of the Gonets-M low-orbit commercial satellite communication system and a satellite in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry," it said.

