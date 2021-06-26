Soyuz-2.1b Rocket With Military Satellite Successfully Launched From Plesetsk Spaceport

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) The Space Forces of the Russian Aerospace Forces successfully launched the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket, carrying the Russian Defense Ministry's new-generation spacecraft, from the Plesetsk spaceport, the ministry said on Friday.

The launch was conducted at 22:50 Moscow time (19:50 GMT), it said.

All pre-launch operations and the launch were conducted as planned, the ministry added.

This is the second launch of the Soyuz-2 rocket from Plesetsk in 2021. The previous one was successfully conducted on February 2.