UrduPoint.com

Soyuz-2.1b Rocket With OneWeb Satellites Dismantled At Baikonur - Source

Daniyal Sohail Published March 04, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Soyuz-2.1b Rocket With OneWeb Satellites Dismantled at Baikonur - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The Soyuz-2.1b rocket with new communication satellites of UK-based OneWeb company is being dismantled from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, a source told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russia's state-owned space corporation Roscosmos decided to cancel the launch of British communications satellites scheduled for Saturday.

"After the rocket is removed from the launch pad, it will be transported to the assembly and test building of site 31, where the payload with satellites will be undocked from the rocket," the source said.

Related Topics

Assembly Russia Company SITE From Satellites

Recent Stories

Blast in Peshawar mosque: 30 people martyered, 50 ..

Blast in Peshawar mosque: 30 people martyered, 50 injured

55 minutes ago
 Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: ..

Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: PCB

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in fi ..

Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in first day of first Test

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th March 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>