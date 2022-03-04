Soyuz-2.1b Rocket With OneWeb Satellites Dismantled at Baikonur - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The Soyuz-2.1b rocket with new communication satellites of UK-based OneWeb company is being dismantled from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, a source told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russia's state-owned space corporation Roscosmos decided to cancel the launch of British communications satellites scheduled for Saturday.

"After the rocket is removed from the launch pad, it will be transported to the assembly and test building of site 31, where the payload with satellites will be undocked from the rocket," the source said.