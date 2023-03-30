UrduPoint.com

Soyuz-2.1v Carrier Rocket Orbits Satellite For Russian Defense Ministry

Daniyal Sohail Published March 30, 2023 | 03:00 AM

Soyuz-2.1v Carrier Rocket Orbits Satellite for Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) A Soyuz-2.1v small-lift carrier rocket, launched from the Plesetsk space center on Wednesday evening, has orbited a satellite for the Russian Defense Ministry, the ministry told reporters.

"At the estimated time, the satellite was put into the target orbit and under control.

A stable telemetry connection has been established and maintained with it," the ministry said.

The satellite's onboard systems are functioning normally. It has been assigned the serial number Cosmos-2568.

The Soyuz-2.1v rocket with the satellite was launched from Plesetsk on March 29.

Related Topics

Russia March From

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwai ..

Ajman Ruler receives Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, Ramadan well-wishers

9 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his a ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his appointment as UAE Vice Preside ..

9 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his appointment as UAE Vice Presi ..

9 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Hazza bin Zayed and Tahn ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Hazza bin Zayed and Tahnoun bin Zayed on their appoint ..

9 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bin Z ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed on his appointment as Cro ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.