Soyuz-2.1v Carrier Rocket Orbits Satellite for Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) A Soyuz-2.1v small-lift carrier rocket, launched from the Plesetsk space center on Wednesday evening, has orbited a satellite for the Russian Defense Ministry, the ministry told reporters.

"At the estimated time, the satellite was put into the target orbit and under control.

A stable telemetry connection has been established and maintained with it," the ministry said.

The satellite's onboard systems are functioning normally. It has been assigned the serial number Cosmos-2568.

The Soyuz-2.1v rocket with the satellite was launched from Plesetsk on March 29.