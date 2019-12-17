Soyuz Launch From Kourou Delayed to Wednesday Over Upper Stage Problems - ESA

The launch of Russia's Soyuz-ST carrier rocket with five European satellites on board, expected to be conducted later on Tuesday from Kourou spaceport in French Guiana, has been postponed to the following day due to a software error in the Fregat upper stage, the European Space Agency (ESA)'s director for science said

The launch was scheduled for 08:54 GMT.

"Unfortunately the Soyuz launch today has been called of because of a software error in the Fregat upper stage. With this complex mission we will not take any risks. So keep fingers crossed for tomorrow same rime," Gunther Hasinger wrote on Twitter.

The Soyuz-ST will carry an Italian CSG-1 radiolocation satellite, a Swiss-ESA space telescope CHEOPS, a French EyeSat research satellite, France's first nanosatellite ANGELS and a ESA's OPS-SAT satellite.