Soyuz Launch From Kourou Delayed to Wednesday Due to Control System Error - Roscosmos

The launch of Russia's Soyuz-ST carrier rocket with five European satellites on board from Kourou spaceport in French Guiana was delayed from Tuesday to Wednesday due to a detected control system error, the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The launch of Russia's Soyuz-ST carrier rocket with five European satellites on board from Kourou spaceport in French Guiana was delayed from Tuesday to Wednesday due to a detected control system error, the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos said.

The European Space Agency's director for science, Gunther Hasinger, said earlier on Tuesday that the launch had been postponed due to a software error in the Fregat upper stage.

"During final procedures prior to the launch of the Soyuz-ST-A carrier rocket with a block of commercial space satellites, a control system error was detected automatically," Roscosmos said in a statement, adding that work to redeem the error was underway.

Roscosmos confirmed Hasinger's statement that the launch was rescheduled to 08:54 GMT on Wednesday.