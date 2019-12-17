UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Soyuz Launch From Kourou Delayed To Wednesday Due To Control System Error - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 02:49 PM

Soyuz Launch From Kourou Delayed to Wednesday Due to Control System Error - Roscosmos

The launch of Russia's Soyuz-ST carrier rocket with five European satellites on board from Kourou spaceport in French Guiana was delayed from Tuesday to Wednesday due to a detected control system error, the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The launch of Russia's Soyuz-ST carrier rocket with five European satellites on board from Kourou spaceport in French Guiana was delayed from Tuesday to Wednesday due to a detected control system error, the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos said.

The European Space Agency's director for science, Gunther Hasinger, said earlier on Tuesday that the launch had been postponed due to a software error in the Fregat upper stage.

"During final procedures prior to the launch of the Soyuz-ST-A carrier rocket with a block of commercial space satellites, a control system error was detected automatically," Roscosmos said in a statement, adding that work to redeem the error was underway.

Roscosmos confirmed Hasinger's statement that the launch was rescheduled to 08:54 GMT on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Russia Kourou From Satellites

Recent Stories

Islamic Conference of Health Ministers Concludes i ..

2 minutes ago

Pervez Musharraf expresses sorrow over Special cou ..

7 minutes ago

Govt. taking exigent steps for improving agricultu ..

4 minutes ago

Seoul appoints 'Mr Smile' as prime minister

4 minutes ago

APEC 2020 Summit Expected on November 11-12 in Mal ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistani girl wins figure skating tournament in A ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.