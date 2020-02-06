UrduPoint.com
Soyuz MS-13 Carrying Russian, US, Italian Astronauts Undocks From International Space Station (ISS)

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 11:57 AM

The Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft carrying NASA astronaut Christina Koch, Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency (ESA)

KOROLYOV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft carrying NASA astronaut Christina Koch, Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency (ESA) and Soyuz commander Alexander Skvortsov of Russian space agency Roscosmos has undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) and started its return to Earth, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday from the Mission Control Center in Russia's Korolyov.

"The undocking procedure has been implemented," a commentator at the Mission Control Center announced.

The Soyuz spacecraft is expected to make a parachute-assisted landing at 09:13 GMT on Thursday, southeast of Dzhezkazgan in Kazakhstan.

NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan, as well as Roscosmos' Oleg Skripochka, will remain on the ISS until early April, when the next crew is expected to arrive.

