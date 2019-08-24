UrduPoint.com
Soyuz MS-14 Docking Incident Poses No Threat To ISS Crew's Safety - Russia's Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 01:02 PM

The situation with the failed docking of the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft poses no threat to the safety of the International Space Station (ISS)'s crew, Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos said on Saturday

Earlier in the day, the Soyuz MS-14 failed to dock at the ISS on schedule and started retreating from the station. Later, the spacecraft was pulled to a safe distance from the ISS.

In the wake of the incident, the docking was delayed until Monday, according to the Mission Control Center.

"The Soyuz MS-14 is at a distance from the ISS. Docking is planned for a backup date. There is no threat to the safety of the station and its crew," Roscosmos said.

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin, meanwhile, arrived at the Mission Control Center to take part in the meeting of a state commission that had been called over the incident.

