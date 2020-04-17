Soyuz MS-15 With Russian Cosmonaut, Two US Astronauts Lands in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The descent module of the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft has landed in a prairie in Kazakhstan, bringing back from the International Space Station (ISS) Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir, with the process being broadcast on the website of Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos.

The crew said goodbye to astronauts remaining at the ISS and closed the hatches at 1.43 a.m. Moscow time (22:43 Thursday GMT). At 4.53 a.m.

Moscow time, the ship undocked from the ISS, and the propulsion system started deboosting at 7.22 a.m. Moscow time. The ship started its descent from orbit and was soon split into compartments, after which the main parachute opened.

Taking into consideration the COVID-19 outbreak, evacuation is set to be conducted through a fast-track procedure. After evacuation, the crew will be taken to Baikonur on helicopters, where medical experts will examine their health, although this is usually done in a special tent.