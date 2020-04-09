UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Soyuz MS-16 Spacecraft With ISS Crew Launched From Baikonur Spaceport

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 02:18 PM

Soyuz MS-16 Spacecraft With ISS Crew Launched From Baikonur Spaceport

Russia's Soyuz-2.1a carrier with manned Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft, carrying two Russian cosmonauts and a US astronaut, has been launched successfully from the Baikonur spaceport, with the process being broadcast on the website of Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Russia's Soyuz-2.1a carrier with manned Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft, carrying two Russian cosmonauts and a US astronaut, has been launched successfully from the Baikonur spaceport, with the process being broadcast on the website of Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos.

Soyuz MS-16 has become the first vessel with a crew flying on Soyuz-2.1a carrier, consisting exclusively of Russian components. Prior to that, Soyuz-FG with Ukrainian flight control avionics was used.

The launch was conducted at 11:05 Moscow time (08:05 GMT) from the 31st launch pad.

The spacecraft is expected to dock at the Russian segment of the International Space Station at 17:16 Moscow time.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia From

Recent Stories

Wheat and Sugar Crisis: PML-N says inclusion of Sa ..

6 minutes ago

Giggs, Salgado and Felix join growing list of foot ..

6 minutes ago

'Italy's youngest patient' recovers from virus: me ..

9 minutes ago

Three-man crew blasts off for ISS: NASA TV

9 minutes ago

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter: ISPR

7 minutes ago

UN delivers 90 tons of COVID-19 aid to Venezuela

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.