Soyuz MS-16 Spacecraft With ISS Crew Launched From Baikonur Spaceport

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Russia's Soyuz-2.1a carrier with manned Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft, carrying two Russian cosmonauts and a US astronaut, has been launched successfully from the Baikonur spaceport, with the process being broadcast on the website of Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos.

Soyuz MS-16 has become the first vessel with a crew flying on Soyuz-2.1a carrier, consisting exclusively of Russian components. Prior to that, Soyuz-FG with Ukrainian flight control avionics was used.

The launch was conducted at 11:05 Moscow time (08:05 GMT) from the 31st launch pad.

The spacecraft is expected to dock at the Russian segment of the International Space Station at 17:16 Moscow time.