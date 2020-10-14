UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Soyuz MS-17 Crew Opens Hatches, Moves To ISS After Record-Breaking Space Flight

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Soyuz MS-17 Crew Opens Hatches, Moves to ISS After Record-Breaking Space Flight

BAIKONUR SPACEPORT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The crew of the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft ” Russian cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Ryzhikov and NASA astronaut Kathleen Rubins ” has opened the hatches and moved to the International Space Station (ISS), Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos relayed on Wednesday.

Soyuz-2.1a carrier launched the Soyuz MS-17 from the Baikonur spaceport at 08:45 Moscow time (05:45 GMT).

The spacecraft docked at the ISS at 11:48 Moscow time, breaking its 2017 record of five hours and 38 minutes.

The outgoing mission, consisting of Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, and NASA astronaut Christopher Cassidy, will leave the station on October 22. The new crew is expected to stay at the ISS for 177 days, until April 9, 2021.

Apart from carrying out scientific experiments, the new crew is tasked with fixing the air leak in the Russian Zvezda module, which was detected in September 2019.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia April September October 2017 2019 From

Recent Stories

Govt decision to allow import of tomatoes and onio ..

2 minutes ago

PTCL Group Posts Rs 96 BillionRevenue for 9 Months

10 minutes ago

NA panel seeks details of ongoing, new gas supply ..

13 minutes ago

Third member of car lifter gang held

14 minutes ago

Moscow, Rome to Hold 2+2 Ministerial in Russia Whe ..

14 minutes ago

Colombian Congress Extends Employment Support Prog ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.