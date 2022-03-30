UrduPoint.com

Soyuz MS-19 Spacecraft Undocked From ISS - Roscosmos Broadcast

Daniyal Sohail Published March 30, 2022 | 12:44 PM

Soyuz MS-19 Spacecraft Undocked From ISS - Roscosmos Broadcast

Russian spacecraft Soyuz MS-19 carrying American astronaut Mark Vande Hei and two Russian cosmonauts, Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, has undocked from the International Space Station (ISS), according to a broadcast on the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos' website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Russian spacecraft Soyuz MS-19 carrying American astronaut Mark Vande Hei and two Russian cosmonauts, Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, has undocked from the International Space Station (ISS), according to a broadcast on the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos' website.

The landing will tentatively take place at 14:28 Moscow (11:28 GMT) time in the traditional area � 147 kilometers (91.3 miles) southeast of the city of Zhezqazghan in Kazakhstan.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Zhezqazghan Kazakhstan From

Recent Stories

36 new Covid-19 cases reported in Punjab

36 new Covid-19 cases reported in Punjab

1 minute ago
 POS invoice verification expands by 62.7 pc in Feb ..

POS invoice verification expands by 62.7 pc in February

1 minute ago
 German Economy Minister Robert Habeck Says Securit ..

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck Says Security of Energy Supplies Ensured i ..

1 minute ago
 Indian troops martyr two youth including a journal ..

Indian troops martyr two youth including a journalist in Srinagar

5 minutes ago
 Wang Yi meets with FM Qureshi in Anhui

Wang Yi meets with FM Qureshi in Anhui

5 minutes ago
 PDM's conspiracies against govt to meet failure: Z ..

PDM's conspiracies against govt to meet failure: Zartaj Gul

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.