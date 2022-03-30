Soyuz MS-19 Spacecraft Undocked From ISS - Roscosmos Broadcast

Russian spacecraft Soyuz MS-19 carrying American astronaut Mark Vande Hei and two Russian cosmonauts, Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, has undocked from the International Space Station (ISS), according to a broadcast on the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos' website

The landing will tentatively take place at 14:28 Moscow (11:28 GMT) time in the traditional area � 147 kilometers (91.3 miles) southeast of the city of Zhezqazghan in Kazakhstan.