UrduPoint.com

Soyuz MS-23 Spacecraft Replacing Faulty Soyuz MS-22 Docks To ISS

Daniyal Sohail Published February 26, 2023 | 06:20 AM

Soyuz MS-23 Spacecraft Replacing Faulty Soyuz MS-22 Docks to ISS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) The Soyuz MS-23 unmanned spacecraft that will bring back to Earth the crew of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft has successfully docked to the International Space Station (ISS), a Sputnik correspondent reports from the Mission Control Center near Moscow.

In December of last year, shortly before a spacewalk, the thermal circuit of manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-22 depressurized. A Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Soyuz MS-23 unmanned spacecraft was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on Friday. The Soyuz MS-23 should bring back the Soyuz MS-22 crew to Earth on September 27.

Related Topics

Moscow September December From

Recent Stories

Proportial voting in Pakistan

Proportial voting in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives winners of third &#039;Sult ..

Sharjah Ruler receives winners of third &#039;Sultan Award for Youth&#039;

7 hours ago
 21 truck relief convoy from Pakistan reaches Malat ..

21 truck relief convoy from Pakistan reaches Malatya

7 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoles over loss o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in traffic accident

7 hours ago
 Day-one celebrations function held at SMBBMU Larka ..

Day-one celebrations function held at SMBBMU Larkana

7 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tan ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas meets Finance Minis ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.