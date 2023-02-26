Soyuz MS-23 Spacecraft Replacing Faulty Soyuz MS-22 Docks to ISS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) The Soyuz MS-23 unmanned spacecraft that will bring back to Earth the crew of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft has successfully docked to the International Space Station (ISS), a Sputnik correspondent reports from the Mission Control Center near Moscow.

In December of last year, shortly before a spacewalk, the thermal circuit of manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-22 depressurized. A Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Soyuz MS-23 unmanned spacecraft was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on Friday. The Soyuz MS-23 should bring back the Soyuz MS-22 crew to Earth on September 27.