UrduPoint.com

Soyuz Rocket Launched From Baikonur To ISS With 2 Russian, 1 US Citizen

Daniyal Sohail Published September 21, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Soyuz Rocket Launched From Baikonur to ISS With 2 Russian, 1 US Citizen

BAIKONUR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft was launched from Baikonur, a crew of Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, as well as NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio, departed to the ISS, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

In a few minutes, the rocket launched the spacecraft into the target orbit, after which it will begin its independent flight to the International Space Station ” the journey will take just over three hours. The total duration of the mission should be 188 days. The return of the crew is scheduled for March 28, 2023.

The launch is the first under the agreement between Roscosmos and NASA on cross-flights. On October 3, a flight to the station of the US spacecraft Crew Dragon with Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina in the crew is expected. So far, the agreement provides for two more flights of Russian and US spacecraft with international crews in 2023 and 2024.

Related Topics

Russia March October From Agreement

Recent Stories

â€˜Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sathâ€™ Orientation Drive ..

â€˜Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sathâ€™ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

58 minutes ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

2 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

3 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

3 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

4 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.