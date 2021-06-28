Soyuz Rocket With 36 OneWeb Satellites Installed at Vostochny Launch Pad - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with 36 communication satellites of UK company OneWeb has been installed at the launch pad of the Vostochny cosmodrome, Russian state space agency Roscosmos said on Monday.

The batch of satellites is set to be launched into space at 12:48 GMT on July 1.

"On the morning of June 28, 2021, the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the Fregat upper stage and 36 space vehicles of the OneWeb satellite company was taken from a technical facility to the launch facility of the Vostochny cosmodrome and installed at the launch pad," Roscosmos said in a statement.

The first launch from the Russian spaceport under the OneWeb program this year was successfully performed in March. It was followed by more successful launches in April and May.

The OneWeb constellation is designed to provide commercial satellite communication services beginning from late 2021. At the end of the next year, the company plans to ensure broadband internet access to users from around the globe by fully covering the Earth's surface with 648 satellites. The July launch will take the number of satellites in the constellation to 254.