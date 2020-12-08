UrduPoint.com
Soyuz Rocket With French CSO-2 Reconnaissance Satellite To Launch On December 28 - DLR

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:30 AM

Soyuz Rocket With French CSO-2 Reconnaissance Satellite to Launch on December 28 - DLR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The German Aerospace Center (DLR) has confirmed the launch date of the Russian Soyuz carrier rocket with the French CSO-2 optical reconnaissance satellite.

In November, a space industry source told Sputnik that a Soyuz-ST-A rocket with the CSO-2 satellite would blast off from the Kourou Space Center in French Guiana on December 28.

According to the latest data released on the DLR website, this launch date has been confirmed.

Initially, the launch was planned for April, but it was delayed because of issues with the Fregat booster and later because of the coronavirus pandemic.

