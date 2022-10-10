UrduPoint.com

Soyuz Rocket With Glonass-K Navigation Satellite Launched From Plesetsk - Defense Ministry

Daniyal Sohail Published October 10, 2022 | 08:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) A Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with Russian navigation satellite Glonass-K was successfully launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told reporters on Monday.

"On Monday, October 10, at 05:52 Moscow time (02:52 GMT), a Soyuz-2.1b medium-class carrier rocket with the Glonass-K navigation spacecraft was successfully launched from the State Test Cosmodrome of the Russian Defense Ministry (Plesetsk Cosmodrome) in the Arkhangelsk Region," the spokesperson said.

According to the defense ministry, all pre-launch procedures were carried out in regular mode.

At around 05:54 Moscow time, the Soyuz rocket with the Glonass-K satellite was taken into control by the ground-based Titov center run by the Russian Space Forces, the Russian defense ministry spokesperson said.

Later, the spokesperson said that the Fregat upper stage with the Glonass-K satellite successfully separated from the Soyuz-2.1b rocket at 06:01 Moscow time.

There are currently 26 satellites in the Russian Glonass constellation, 22 of them are operational, one is in maintenance.

