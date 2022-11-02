UrduPoint.com

Soyuz Rocket With Military Satellite Launched From Plesetsk - Russian Defense Ministry

Daniyal Sohail Published November 02, 2022 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) A Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a Russian military satellite was successfully launched from the Plesetsk spaceport, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On Wednesday ... from the state test cosmodrome of the Russian Ministry of Defense of (the Plesetsk cosmodrome) in the Arkhangelsk region, combat crews of the space forces of the Aerospace Forces launched a Soyuz-2.

1b medium-class launch vehicle with a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry," the ministry said.

