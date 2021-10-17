Soyuz Spacecraft With Film Crew Leaving International Space Station

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft carrying "The Challenge" film crew is leaving the International Space Station (ISS) and is heading back to Earth, according to the live broadcast from the Russian space agency, Roscosmos.

The Soyuz spacecraft has already undocked from the Nauka module. The landing is expected at around 07:35 Moscow time on Sunday (04:35 GMT), 146 kilometers (91 miles) southeast of the Kazakh city of Zhezqazghan.

Russian actress Yulia Peresild and movie director Klim Shipenko arrived on the ISS on October 5 to shoot the first professional feature film in space, titled "The Challenge."