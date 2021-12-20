Soyuz Spacecraft With Japanese Space Tourists Undocks From ISS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) The Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft with Japanese space tourists Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano, and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, has undocked from the International Space Station (ISS), a Sputnik correspondent reports from the Russian mission control.

The spacecraft left the ISS late on Sunday night. It is expected to land at about 03:13 GMT on Monday in Kazakhstan.

Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano arrived at the ISS on December 8 together with Misurkin. They became the first tourists in 12 years to fly aboard the Soyuz spacecraft to the ISS.