Soyuz Spacecraft With Japanese Space Tourists Starts to Deorbit - Sputnik Correspondent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) The engines of the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft with Japanese space tourists Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano, as well as Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, are being fired for the deorbit burn, ahead of landing, a Sputnik correspondent reports from the Russian mission control.

Late on Sunday night, the spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station (ISS). It is expected to land at about 03:13 GMT on Monday in Kazakhstan.

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa with his assistant Yozo Hirano arrived at the ISS on December 8 together with Misurkin. They became the first tourists in 12 years to fly aboard the Russian Soyuz spacecraft to the ISS.