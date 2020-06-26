Space Adventures Has Yet to Sign Contract With Tourists for Spacewalk - President

Several tourists have voiced their wish to do a spacewalk but nobody has signed a contract yet, the president of Space Adventures, Eric Anderson, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Several tourists have voiced their wish to do a spacewalk but nobody has signed a contract yet, the president of Space Adventures, Eric Anderson, said Friday.

On Thursday, Rocket and Space Corporation Energia said it signed a deal with Space Adventures on taking two tourists to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2023.

One of the tourists is expected to do a spacewalk accompanied by a Russian cosmonaut.

"Several candidates wanted an opportunity to try for a spacewalk but none have done it. Interest is there but still a huge challenge to org. We're only at the beginning. I'd surmise clients commitments by around end of next year. in short: not yet!" Anderson said on Twitter in response to a query from another Twitter user.

From 2001 to 2009, Russia's Soyuz ships took seven tourists to the ISS.