Space Crew Preparing for ISS May Have Longer Quarantine Over Coronavirus - Cosmonaut

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) The crew preparing for the International Space Station mission in April may stay on quarantine one week longer than they normally would because of the coronavirus outbreak, cosmonaut Oleg Kotov told Sputnik.

"The crew and their potential replacements are usually monitored 14 days.

At the moment, due to coronavirus outbreak, the possibility of extending quarantine to 21 days is being considered," Kotov, who serves as the deputy head of the medical institute with the Russian academy of Sciences, said.

The incubation period of the new coronavirus is between two and 14 days.

During quarantine, cosmonauts and people who help them prepare for the mission have limited contact with outsiders. Any contacts take place in a special room with a protection barrier.