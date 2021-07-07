Space Debris May Pass Dangerously Close to ISS on July 8, No Threat to Station - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) NASA believes that the space debris may pass dangerously close to the International Space Station on Thursday but Russian space agency Roscosmos does not consider that there is a threat to the station, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said on Wednesday.

"Houston saw the threat of an unidentified object ('space debris') approaching the ISS tomorrow by up to 4.8 km [3 miles] with a moderate probability ... We agree only in the assessment of the distance. We do not confirm the threat, we continue to observe," Rogozin tweeted.

NASA expects space debris to approach the ISS on Thursday at 13:16 GMT.