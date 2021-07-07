UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Space Debris May Pass Dangerously Close To ISS On July 8, No Threat To Station - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 11:20 AM

Space Debris May Pass Dangerously Close to ISS on July 8, No Threat to Station - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) NASA believes that the space debris may pass dangerously close to the International Space Station on Thursday but Russian space agency Roscosmos does not consider that there is a threat to the station, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said on Wednesday.

"Houston saw the threat of an unidentified object ('space debris') approaching the ISS tomorrow by up to 4.8 km [3 miles] with a moderate probability ... We agree only in the assessment of the distance. We do not confirm the threat, we continue to observe," Rogozin tweeted.

NASA expects space debris to approach the ISS on Thursday at 13:16 GMT.

Related Topics

Russia Houston May

Recent Stories

PM congratulates NCOC, SBP and Ehsas team for resp ..

7 minutes ago

Dilip Kumar passes away

20 minutes ago

UAE golden visa for students a big step, says loca ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 7 July 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation of students ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.