Space Debris Passes ISS, May Threaten Station Again

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Space debris passed by the International Space Station on Monday, but it may threaten the station again in one hour and a half, according to a conversation between crew and ground personnel.

"We are still discussing the possibility of returning (to the station). The estimated time of the next flight is between 8.38 and 8.44 GMT," the ground personnel said, as broadcast by NASA.