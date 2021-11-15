Space Debris Threatens ISS, Russian Crew Ordered to Move to Spacecraft - Roscosmos

Space debris is threatening the International Space Station, and crew has been ordered to hide in a spacecraft, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Space debris is threatening the International Space Station, and crew has been ordered to hide in a spacecraft, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos told Sputnik on Monday.

"According to the information of the flight control center in Houston, in the near future, the station will enter the corridor of a possible rapprochement with a space debris object.

According to onboard instructions, in the event of a rapprochement of the ISS with a potentially dangerous object, the crew must be in the spacecraft," Roscosmos said.

Earlier in the day, the Moscow Region flight control center told Russian cosmonauts to move to the Soyuz spacecraft.

"According to the updated data, our next rapprochement time is at 7.06 GMT. Therefore, we suggest that you go to Soyuz at 7.00, we will wait for your report when you are in Soyuz," the center said, according to a NASA broadcast.