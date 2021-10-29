Space enthusiasts can participate in CubeSat Creative Design Contest till October 31

Space enthusiasts can participate in the CubeSat Creative Design Contest under the Belt and Road Teenager Space Maker Camp being arranged by collaborative efforts of Pakistan and China with special focus on exploring the paradigm of CubeSat technology and applications for the socio-economic development

The camp is being arranged by China Association of Science and Technology (CAST) and Ministry of Science and Technology, China, in collaboration with Ministry of Science and Technology, Pakistan, National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA), Institute of Space Technology, Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) and ECO Science Foundation.

According to an official of PSF, the contestants are required to devise a CubeSat model with both appropriate functions and appealing look, centering around the resolution of environmental issues, social issues and economic development issues that are of major concern to the international community.

The contestants aged between 12-18 years can sign up as an individual or as a team. Each team shall have no more than three members, and there must be at least one instructor who shall be an adult over 18 years old.

The space enthusiasts can register through ncgsa.org.pk/space_maker_camp/ which is open.

Elaborating the three phases of Space Maker Camp, the official highlighted that in the first phase, the participants will develop a CubeSat according to the instructions and learning material available on the following link tinyurl.com/ymh5nvk6.

Competition guidelines can be found on the following link tinyurl.com/ju5nj6x2 while Engineering-Notes- Template can be found on this link tinyurl.com/y6ra6npr.

The participants will also learn from the mentors and series of online lectures, conducted by NCGSA. They will finally upload the video by October 31(Sunday). The participants can have more details regarding phase-I on ncgsa.org.pk/space_maker_camp/.

About the second phase, the official said, NCGSA will conduct an online quiz for selection of top 30 participants to participate in face to face all Pakistan Space Makers Camp to design, develop and launch the CubeSat while the teams will be developed and mentored by the experts. In the third phase, face to face competition will be held for design of satellites, the official added.