UrduPoint.com

Space Enthusiasts Can Participate In CubeSat Creative Design Contest Till October 31

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 04:11 PM

Space enthusiasts can participate in CubeSat Creative Design Contest till October 31

Space enthusiasts can participate in the CubeSat Creative Design Contest under the Belt and Road Teenager Space Maker Camp being arranged by collaborative efforts of Pakistan and China with special focus on exploring the paradigm of CubeSat technology and applications for the socio-economic development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Space enthusiasts can participate in the CubeSat Creative Design Contest under the Belt and Road Teenager Space Maker Camp being arranged by collaborative efforts of Pakistan and China with special focus on exploring the paradigm of CubeSat technology and applications for the socio-economic development.

The camp is being arranged by China Association of Science and Technology (CAST) and Ministry of Science and Technology, China, in collaboration with Ministry of Science and Technology, Pakistan, National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA), Institute of Space Technology, Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) and ECO Science Foundation.

According to an official of PSF, the contestants are required to devise a CubeSat model with both appropriate functions and appealing look, centering around the resolution of environmental issues, social issues and economic development issues that are of major concern to the international community.

The contestants aged between 12-18 years can sign up as an individual or as a team. Each team shall have no more than three members, and there must be at least one instructor who shall be an adult over 18 years old.

The space enthusiasts can register through ncgsa.org.pk/space_maker_camp/ which is open.

Elaborating the three phases of Space Maker Camp, the official highlighted that in the first phase, the participants will develop a CubeSat according to the instructions and learning material available on the following link tinyurl.com/ymh5nvk6.

Competition guidelines can be found on the following link tinyurl.com/ju5nj6x2 while Engineering-Notes- Template can be found on this link tinyurl.com/y6ra6npr.

The participants will also learn from the mentors and series of online lectures, conducted by NCGSA. They will finally upload the video by October 31(Sunday). The participants can have more details regarding phase-I on ncgsa.org.pk/space_maker_camp/.

About the second phase, the official said, NCGSA will conduct an online quiz for selection of top 30 participants to participate in face to face all Pakistan Space Makers Camp to design, develop and launch the CubeSat while the teams will be developed and mentored by the experts. In the third phase, face to face competition will be held for design of satellites, the official added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Technology China Road October Sunday All From Top Satellites

Recent Stories

Gas companies directed to streamline smooth supply ..

Gas companies directed to streamline smooth supply to fertilizer industry

2 minutes ago
 UVAS ranked 4th among public sector varsities in H ..

UVAS ranked 4th among public sector varsities in HEC sports ranking 2020-21

9 minutes ago
 Saudi loan stabilising economy, rupee: Mian Zahid ..

Saudi loan stabilising economy, rupee: Mian Zahid Hussain

13 minutes ago
 European Council Urges to Lift Travel Restrictions ..

European Council Urges to Lift Travel Restrictions With Argentina, Peru, Colombi ..

4 minutes ago
 'Haris is a dynamic bowler' says Brad Hogg

'Haris is a dynamic bowler' says Brad Hogg

4 minutes ago
 Beijing reacts to India's deployment of weapons on ..

Beijing reacts to India's deployment of weapons on China-India border

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.