UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Space Flight Of Russia's Proton-M Rocket With 2 Satellites To Become Longest In History

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 04:00 PM

Space Flight of Russia's Proton-M Rocket with 2 Satellites to Become Longest in History

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) The flight of Russian Proton-M carrier rocket next week to place telecom satellites Express-80 and Express-103 into orbit will be the longest in history.

As confirmed by the Russian state space agency Roscosmos earlier in the day, the flight is scheduled for July 30. The separation of Express-80 is scheduled 17 hours and 59 minutes upon takeoff, while Express-103 is expected to separate 17 minutes after that.

Last September, Proton-M launched European telecommunication satellite Eutelsat 5 West B and US' Mission Extension Vehicle-1 in a flight that lasted for almost 16 hours.

The launch of the Express satellites is scheduled to take place at 00:27 Moscow time next Sunday (21:27 GMT on Saturday), to mark the first and only flight of Proton-M this year.

The Express satellites were scheduled for launch earlier this year, but ended up postponed due to technical drawbacks on the carrier rocket. Proton-M was returned to Moscow and then back to the Baikonur space field after repairs in June.

The Russian-made satellites Express-80 and Express-103 will be placed on a geostationary orbit at around 22,200-mile height above the equator at 80 degrees and 96.5 degrees of Eastern longitude, respectively. They will be providing communications and broadcast services in the С-, Ku- and L- bands in Russia and countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia June July September Sunday Satellites

Recent Stories

Hewlett Packard Enterprise&#039;s &#039;Digital Li ..

1 hour ago

Expo Centre Sharjah explores reality of global exh ..

2 hours ago

Tabreed announces AED224.30 million net profit in ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Rulers issues Decree-Law on &#039;Ruwad&#0 ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SSC’s forma ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Water and Electricity Company to develop ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.