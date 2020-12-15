UrduPoint.com
Space Launch Complex At Baikonur Damaged After Soyuz Take-Off - Russian Space Agency

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 02:55 PM

A launch complex of the Sozyu-2 launch vehicle at Baikonur cosmodrome was damaged after a manned take-off in October and is now being repaired, a company within the Russian space agency Roscosmos said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) A launch complex of the Sozyu-2 launch vehicle at Baikonur cosmodrome was damaged after a manned take-off in October and is now being repaired, a company within the Russian space agency Roscosmos said Tuesday.

Soyuz-2.

1a rocket was used to launch Soyuz MS-17 ship, which carried a crew to the International Space Station.

"During the post-launch inspection of Vostok launch complex, a commission found non-critical damage of several objects," the company that manages Roscsmos' space infrastructure earthside said.

A contractor is now repairing isolation on various wires and restoring a concrete cover of the gas vent.

