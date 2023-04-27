Space Satellite Systems Essential to US Way of War - Pentagon Space Policy Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Protection of the US space-based surveillance, intelligence and reconnaissance (ISR) satellite forces deployed in geosynchronous orbit 22,000 miles above the Earth and the rapidly expanding constellations in low earth orbit (LEO) are essential for the success of the US way of fighting war around the world, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy John Plumb said on Wednesday.

"To put it simply, space based missions are essential to the US way of war," Plumb told the US House Armed Services Committee. "Space is essential to how we compete and fight in every domain."

Plumb said the US military infrastructure consisting of space assets orbiting the Earth provides essential capabilities in both the strategic and tactical spheres.

"It provides us with the missile warning and the missile tracking essential to defending our Homeland. It provides precision navigation tracking to strike targets with precision. and it provides communication in austere environments to support global command and control," Plumb said.

The total $33.3 billion proposed space military budget for Fiscal Year 2024 is a 15% increase on the one for Fiscal Year 2023 and includes nearly $5 billion for missile tracking and warning capabilities, Plumb said.

At least $2.3 billion of that sum will go to new proliferated resilient architectures and $2.6 billion for next-generation persistent overhead infrared systems, Plumb added.