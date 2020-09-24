UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Space Station Crew Sets Up, Tests Ultrasonic Leak Detector - NASA

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 03:00 AM

Space Station Crew Sets Up, Tests Ultrasonic Leak Detector - NASA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The International Space Station (ISS) crew has set up and tested the Ultrasonic Leak Detector, NASA reported on its website.

"In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Ultrasonic Leak Detector Setup: Today, the crew setup and tested the Ultrasonic Leak Detector," it said.

"The objective was to verify functionality of the PMA1 ULD in preparation for potential upcoming leak checks in the Russian Segment. The crew confirmed all components were functional," NASA said.

In August, a small air leak was detected on the ISS. It was recorded back in September 2019, but recently its pace has increased.

A source has told Sputnik that due to the leak, the space station loses about 220 grams of air per day, which corresponds to a possible hole the size of about 0.1 millimeters in one of the station's modules.

To search for the leak, the crew closed the hatches in the ISS modules in order to check their tightness and for four days was isolated in the Russian segment. However, the place of the leak was never found, but it was stated that it did not threaten either the ISS or the crew. At the same time, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said the leak was in the US segment.

Related Topics

Russia Same August September 2019 All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Shabab Al Ahli Dubai to Round 16 of AFC Champions ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade with Saudi Arabia hit ..

2 hours ago

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

4 hours ago

Rehman Malik appeals UN to send peace mission to h ..

2 hours ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

4 hours ago

Emirati aid ship arrives in Beirut

5 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.