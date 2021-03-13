MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) The International Space Station was successfully reboosted to a higher altitude on Friday to prepare for the arrival of the next set of crew members.

The Progress MS 14 cargo craft, docked at Russia's Zvezda service module, had its thrusters on for 144 seconds, lifting the orbital outpost to the height of 419.7km (260.8 miles).

The station's crew of three will undock their spacecraft from the Earth-facing port of the Rassvet module on March 19 and dock it at the space-facing Poisk docking port.

The next Russian Soyuz MS 18 will lift off from the Baikonur space port in Kazakhstan on April 9. It will carry Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov and US astronaut Mark Vande Hei.

Expedition commander Sergey Ryzhikov and flight engineers Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Kate Rubins will return to Earth on April 17 in the Soyuz MS-17 that carried them to the space station in October 2020.