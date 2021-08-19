Space Station Orbit Correction Postponed to August 21 - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The correction of the International Space Station's orbit has been postponed to August 21, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos told Sputnik.

"At present, the parameters of the station's orbit after the corrective maneuver and the exact time of conducting it are being calculated," Roscosmos said.

The reasons for the postponement were not specified.