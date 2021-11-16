UrduPoint.com

Space Station To Keep Hatches Closed Through Tuesday Due To Debris Risk - Mission Control

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 12:19 AM

Space Station to Keep Hatches Closed Through Tuesday Due to Debris Risk - Mission Control

The International Space Station (ISS) will keep its hatches closed through Tuesday to mitigate the risks posed to the craft by space debris, US mission control told the astronauts aboard the ISS on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The International Space Station (ISS) will keep its hatches closed through Tuesday to mitigate the risks posed to the craft by space debris, US mission control told the astronauts aboard the ISS on Monday.

Mission control instructed the astronauts during a briefing on the situation to keep the station's hatches closed through Tuesday while officials work to track the debris caused by the break up of a satellite.

Earlier on Monday, the astronauts and their Russian cosmonaut counterparts were ordered to take shelter in the attached spacecraft due to the risk posed by space debris.

The US Space Command said that they are investigating a debris-generating event, which took place amid reports from media outlets that a major Russian anti-satellite weapons test took place over the weekend.

Related Topics

Russia Media Event From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi lights up in blue for diabetes awareness

Abu Dhabi lights up in blue for diabetes awareness

7 minutes ago
 Putin, Macron Express Satisfaction With Meeting of ..

Putin, Macron Express Satisfaction With Meeting of Foreign, Defense Ministers - ..

6 minutes ago
 PTI Govt. to introduce mega legal reforms soon: Al ..

PTI Govt. to introduce mega legal reforms soon: Ali Muhammad

6 minutes ago
 'Trade in local currencies could lower heavy relia ..

'Trade in local currencies could lower heavy reliance on USD, bring down trade d ..

6 minutes ago
 Putin Drew Macron's Attention to Provocative Natur ..

Putin Drew Macron's Attention to Provocative Nature of US Drills in Black Sea - ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.