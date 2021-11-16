Space Station to Keep Hatches Closed Through Tuesday Due to Debris Risk - Mission Control

The International Space Station (ISS) will keep its hatches closed through Tuesday to mitigate the risks posed to the craft by space debris, US mission control told the astronauts aboard the ISS on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The International Space Station (ISS) will keep its hatches closed through Tuesday to mitigate the risks posed to the craft by space debris, US mission control told the astronauts aboard the ISS on Monday.

Mission control instructed the astronauts during a briefing on the situation to keep the station's hatches closed through Tuesday while officials work to track the debris caused by the break up of a satellite.

Earlier on Monday, the astronauts and their Russian cosmonaut counterparts were ordered to take shelter in the attached spacecraft due to the risk posed by space debris.

The US Space Command said that they are investigating a debris-generating event, which took place amid reports from media outlets that a major Russian anti-satellite weapons test took place over the weekend.