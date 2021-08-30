MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Large-scale malfunctions are expected in the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) after 2025, First Deputy General Designer at Russian Rocket and Space Corporation Energia Vladimir Soloviev told Sputnik.

" ...

the Council of Chief Designers [for the Russian segment of the ISS] held its own meeting, at which none of those present gave any guarantees that the station's equipment would not fail after 2025," Soloviev said.

He added that it is time to think about a new orbital station and confirmed that 80 percent of the Zvezda module's systems have already exceeded the warranty period.

Russia plans to withdraw from the ISS project starting from 2025 and intends to build its own national orbital station. The new manned orbital facility will be created in two stages and its construction could be completed already in 2035.