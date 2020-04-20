UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Space Tourists Will Get Unique Chance To Celebrate New Year 2022 In Orbit

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 06:30 AM

Space Tourists Will Get Unique Chance to Celebrate New Year 2022 in Orbit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Two space tourists who will fly to the International Space Station (ISS) on board the Russian Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft in late 2021 will have a unique opportunity to celebrate New Year in orbit, materials obtained by Sputnik show.

In February 2019, Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos and US-based company Space Adventures signed a contract to organize the flight of two space tourists to the ISS before the end of 2021.

According to the materials obtained by Sputnik, the launch of the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft with two tourists and a Russian cosmonaut as the crew commander is planned for December 2021.

The return to Earth is scheduled for January. Thus, space tourists will be able to celebrate New Year in orbit for the first time.

In March, Pavel Vlasov, the head of the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre, told Sputnik that Space Adventures had not provided them with information about the two tourists yet.

Roscosmos and Space Adventures have been cooperating in space tourism since 2001, when the first space tourist, Dennis Tito, went into orbit. Since then, a total of seven people have been in space under the space tourism program.

Related Topics

Russia Company January February March December 2019

Recent Stories

France says coronavirus crisis easing, but far fro ..

5 hours ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis offers incentives, exemption p ..

5 hours ago

Emirates Fatwa Council discusses jurisprudence upd ..

5 hours ago

Emirati director shares tips with promising stay-a ..

6 hours ago

AGFE awards scholarships for online Master&#039;s ..

6 hours ago

160 British nationals repatriated from India

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.