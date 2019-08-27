UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spacecraft Carrying Russia's First Humanoid Robot Docks At ISS

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 04:25 PM

Spacecraft carrying Russia's first humanoid robot docks at ISS

It was second time lucky on Tuesday as an unmanned spacecraft carrying Russia's first humanoid robot into orbit docked at the International Space Station following a failed attempt over the weekend

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :It was second time lucky on Tuesday as an unmanned spacecraft carrying Russia's first humanoid robot into orbit docked at the International Space Station following a failed attempt over the weekend.

"Sorry for the delay. Got stuck in traffic. Am ready to carry on with work," the robot's Twitter account said in a jokey first tweet from space.

Copying human movements and designed to help with high-risk tasks, the lifesize robot named Fedor is due to stay on the ISS until September 7.

The robot sat in the commander's seat of an unmanned Soyuz spaceship that blasted off Thursday from a Russian spaceport in southern Kazakhstan.

"Let's go. Let's go," the robot was heard saying during the launch, repeating the phrase used by the first man in space Yuri Gagarin.

Soyuz capsules are normally manned on such trips, but this time no humans were travelling in order to test a new emergency rescue system.

The ship was carrying scientific and medical equipment and components for the space station's life-support system, as well as food, medicines and personal hygiene products for crew members, Russia's Roscosmos space agency said.

After the successful docking at the second attempt, a NASA tv commentator praised the vessel's "flawless approach to the ISS".

"Second time was a charm... the crew is up to seven," he said, referring to the six astronauts aboard the space station.

Related Topics

Russia Twitter Robot Traffic Man Kazakhstan September TV From

Recent Stories

Emirati women first officers spread their wings to ..

41 minutes ago

West Indian pace bowler Wright pulls up stumps -- ..

6 minutes ago

Stoppage of illegal mining, legislating mining sec ..

6 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

6 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

7 minutes ago

Prominent peace body CodePink urges UNSC to end In ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.