UrduPoint.com

Spacecraft With Russian Film Crew Docked To ISS Manually To 'Play It Safe' - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 06:10 PM

BAIKONUR SPACEPORT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Russia's Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft carrying the film crew had to dock to the International Space Station (ISS) manually due to a failure of the ISS docking system, a decision was made to avoid risks, Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin explained to Sputnik on Tuesday.

"There is a passive reception pick-up antenna at the station. Two subsystem are in the passive mode there, while two others are in the active mode. So, the active component is in the spacecraft, the passive one is at the ISS. They malfunctioned ... and we decided to play it safe and switch to manual control, there is nothing special here," Rogozin said.

