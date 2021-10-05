Spacecraft With Russian Film Crew Docking to ISS in Manual Mode as Automatic System Failed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Russia's Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft carrying the film crew was unable to dock to the International Space Station (ISS) automatically, and commander Anton Shkaplerov had to switch to manual control, according to the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos's broadcast.

After a failure of the autonomic docking navigation system Kurs, the Moscow region based-mission control center instructed Shkaplerov to switch to manual control.

The spacecraft carrying actress Yulia Peresild, movie director Klim Shipenko and cosmonaut Shkaplerov to the ISS was launched from the Baikonur spaceport earlier in the day. They will shoot the first professional feature film in space, titled Challenge.