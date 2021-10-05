UrduPoint.com

Spacecraft With Russian Film Crew Docking To ISS In Manual Mode As Automatic System Failed

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

Spacecraft With Russian Film Crew Docking to ISS in Manual Mode as Automatic System Failed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Russia's Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft carrying the film crew was unable to dock to the International Space Station (ISS) automatically, and commander Anton Shkaplerov had to switch to manual control, according to the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos's broadcast.

After a failure of the autonomic docking navigation system Kurs, the Moscow region based-mission control center instructed Shkaplerov to switch to manual control.

The spacecraft carrying actress Yulia Peresild, movie director Klim Shipenko and cosmonaut Shkaplerov to the ISS was launched from the Baikonur spaceport earlier in the day. They will shoot the first professional feature film in space, titled Challenge.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Moscow Russia From

Recent Stories

National U19 Championship and Cup details announce ..

National U19 Championship and Cup details announced

17 minutes ago
 44,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

44,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

19 minutes ago
 Thailand's consumer prices up 1.68 pct in Septembe ..

Thailand's consumer prices up 1.68 pct in September

6 seconds ago
 Officers to be questioned in case budget lapses: A ..

Officers to be questioned in case budget lapses: ACS South Punjab

56 seconds ago
 Four Men Arrested in France Over Plots to Attack V ..

Four Men Arrested in France Over Plots to Attack Vaccination Centers - Reports

19 minutes ago
 UAE Space Agency announces new Emirati interplanet ..

UAE Space Agency announces new Emirati interplanetary mission

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.