Spaceship Progress MS-13 With Waste Cargo From ISS Collapses in Atmosphere - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Russia's Progress MS-13 cargo spaceship that undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) got out of orbit and collapsed in the atmosphere, Russia's space agency Roscosmos said on Thursday.

Progress MS-13 arrived at the ISS last December and delivered cargo to astronauts. The ISS crew unloaded the cargo and filled it with waste. The spaceship undocked from the Pirs module of Russia's ISS segment on July 8.

According to the statement, at 22:05 GMT on Wednesday, the spacecraft entered the atmosphere and collapsed.

"The fall of fireproof structural elements of the ship occurred in the non-navigable region of the Pacific Ocean, about 1,120 miles southeast of the city of Wellington, New Zealand," Roscosmos said.

The Progress spacecraft is used to take fuel, oxygen, water and other cargo to the ISS. Since 1978, the Progress cargo spacecraft of various modifications have been launched to the space station over 160 times.

The current ISS crew includes Russian cosmonauts Anatoli Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner and NASA astronauts Christopher Cassidy, Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley.